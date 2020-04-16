Divyanka Tripathi becomes a hair stylist for hubby Vivek Dahiya

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most popular couples in telly land. The two set major relationship goals.

They are pretty active on social media and their quarantine diaries are a delight to watch. They both have been sharing some adorable TikTok videos and pictures on their respective handles. After making multiple TikTok videos, sometime back, Vivek shared a photo of himself with wife Divyanka who has become a hairstylist for her hubby as she gives a haircut to him. However, Vivek has his doubts as he asks viewers, ‘can you trust your wife with a haircut?’

In the picture, Vivek is seen excited yet a bit concerned as he sits to get his hair done while Divyanka’s expressions look like she has got a perfect opportunity now. While sharing the picture, he wrote that he apparently trusted his wifey and to see what happened next, they will be sharing a video on the same. The video will roll out soon. Even though he has his doubts, he also instructed Divyanka to keep a check on his ear so that she doesn’t cut it.

The Qayamat Ki Raat actor captioned his post as, “Can you trust your wife with a haircut? Apparently, I did and wait to see what happened. Video rolling out soon..! Bolo toh tha kaan sambhal ke kaat na...#StayTuned!”

Take a look.

Credits: SpotboyE.com