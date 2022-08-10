Divyanka Tripathi buys a swanky new bike for herself, says, “There's nothing as thrilling as dreaming big…”

MUMBAI :Popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi who became a household name with the Television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has a reason to be excited! The gorgeous actress has bought herself a swanky new bike. The actress learned to ride a bike a while ago and has loved being a biker girl ever since. Divyanka posted a video where she is looking super happy riding her new Royal Enfield around the city.


Sharing the great news with her friends and fans, Divyanka captioned the video, “I've been beaming with happiness last few days and the reason is this new baby I gifted myself! There's nothing as thrilling as dreaming big and achieving it too. #MyNewBike #BikerGirl”


Check out the video here;


She is seen in a green top and black denim pants and boots. Her fans were excited for her too and one of them commented, “Very nice. Proud dat you are beyond lipsticks…”, Another fan wrote, “Woahhh awesome”.

Divyanka has been part of projects like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Banno Mein Teri dulhan, Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Nach Baliye, and among many others. She has also been part of a few OTT shows.

