Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya REVEALS her LOVE for husband Vivek Dahiya in THIS way...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 07:42 PM

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot in 2016 and are living a blissful married life. The two often keep giving couple goals to their fans and the world.

They never fail to praise each other in front of everyone and share romantic posts on social media that they dedicate to each other.

DiVek (as their fans love to call them) have been an epitome of how successful a love story can be. In fact, it is after her marriage that Divyanka has transformed beautifully and looks so vibrant and beautiful in all that she wears, be it Western or ethnic.

Take a look at her pictures, which are nothing less than a visual treat for all those romantics!


