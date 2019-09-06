Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s STYLE GAME is on point

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who rose to fame with her performance in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, is one of the most popular television actresses. Currently seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she has been entertaining audience with her TV work and fans love her for her acting chops. She is also known for her style statements.



The actress, who will be seen in ALTBalaji & ZEE5’s upcoming web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, has a huge fan following on social media and she likes to keep them updated with whatever is happening in her life. Recently, the actress has shared yet another picture of herself on her Instagram handle which will literally send her fans into a frenzy. In the picture, Divyanka can be seen wearing a black top teamed up with a pair of white casual trousers and red shoes. The actress poses for the camera while holding a brown bag in her hand with style.



Take a look below: