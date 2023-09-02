Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya talks about her upcoming project; says “The role I am playing in my next project is one of a kind as the audience wouldn’t have seen such a character ever before”

MUMBAI:Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She is popular for playing the female lead role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The actress has a massive fan following, and her fans can go to any length to shower her with a lot of love and surprises.

Today, she is no less than a superstar on television, and now, her fans desire to see her on the big screen.

A lesser-known fact is that Divyanka didn’t achieve this success easily. The actress, who debuted way back in 2006 in the serial ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’, has come a long way.

Post ‘Yeh Hai Mohabaatein’ going off-air, Divyanka hasn’t been seen in a full-fledged serial, and recently she was seen as a host on ‘Crime Patrol’.

Last year, she was seen in the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, where she emerged as the first runner-up of the show. She was considered the strongest contestant on the show and she did all her stunts in such an impressive way.

Recently, the actress was spotted interacting with the media and revealed about her upcoming project.

When she was asked about her upcoming project, the actress said, “I am having a web series that is coming up for which I had shot last year, the dubbing is not over and plus editing is left so it will take good four to five months to get over.”

She further said that, “This series is very special to her as the entire storyline revolves around her character and she is excited as the audience wouldn’t have seen such a character played by her or any actress on television, Bollywood, and web series and this is something you can watch with your entire family.”



Well, there is no doubt that it’s been a while since Divyanka has been seen on the screen, and her fans can’t wait to see her in the upcoming web series.

