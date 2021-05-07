Divyanka Tripathi goes emotional as she bids hubby Vivek Dahiya a goodbye at the airport

MUMBAI: Television's favourite bahu Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently announced that she will be taking part in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The actress was last seen hosting Crime Patrol. She was also in the limelight due to the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Divyanka is active on social media and always keeps her fans updated about her life. Her pictures with her husband Vivek Dahiya are very adorable and the couple always shares their cute and romantic moments.

Last night, Divyanka was spotted at the airport as she was leaving for the show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Dressed in a simple white T-shirt and pair of jeans, the actress was looking beautiful. She completed her look with a denim jacket and colourful sneakers.

Vivek Dahiya, dressed in a floral shirt, was also seen at the airport as he came to drop her. She got emotional at the time of leaving.

The couple also posed for the shutterbugs.

Divyanka later also shared a picture on her Instagram handle of her waiting for the departure. She had mentioned that her family is a little tensed amid this pandemic situation.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were also spotted at the airport. The singer is also going to take part in the show. His ladylove had come to say goodbye. Both also shared some PDA moments at the airport.

This year’s reality show will be held in Cape Town (South Africa).

Credit: Pinkvilla