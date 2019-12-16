Divyanka Tripathi juggles between London to Mumbai for YHM and YHC

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi recently turned a year older. The actress rang in her birthday with her husband in London.



Her most popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will soon go off-air. Divyanka made a pit-stop in Mumbai for 48 hours, not once but twice, before heading back to London to join Vivek Dahiya for their vacation. She did this in order to fulfill her commitments for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and its spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein.



The actress, in a media statement, said, ‘Honestly, as an actress, I've dealt with very hectic schedules but never have I really traveled to India for literally 48 hours twice. While we are enjoying the much-needed break, work is always a priority and since the makers needed me to come back to finish a few sequences I flew in for two days from UK.’



Have a look at a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the show below.



