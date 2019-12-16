News

Divyanka Tripathi juggles between London to Mumbai for YHM and YHC

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Dec 2019 04:36 PM

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi recently turned a year older. The actress rang in her birthday with her husband in London.

Her most popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will soon go off-air. Divyanka made a pit-stop in Mumbai for 48 hours, not once but twice, before heading back to London to join Vivek Dahiya for their vacation. She did this in order to fulfill her commitments for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and its spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein.

The actress, in a media statement, said, ‘Honestly, as an actress, I've dealt with very hectic schedules but never have I really traveled to India for literally 48 hours twice. While we are enjoying the much-needed break, work is always a priority and since the makers needed me to come back to finish a few sequences I flew in for two days from UK.’

Have a look at a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the show below.

View this post onInstagram

A post shared byDivyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 11, 2019 at 7:28amPST

Now, that is what we call dedication. Show some love for Divyanka in the comments below.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags > Divyanka Tripathi, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Vivek Dahiya, Yeh Hai Chahatein, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Deepika, Ranveer, Hrithik and others attend U2...

Deepika, Ranveer, Hrithik and others attend U2 India concert
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Disha Parmar
Disha Parmar
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali

past seven days