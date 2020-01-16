Divyanka Tripathi opens up on depression, YHM, and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabattein came to an end recently and was replaced by its spin-off show titled Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Divyanka Tripathi, who played the lead role of Ishita Bhalla, spoke to SpotboyE about the show, her fight with depression, and more. Read on.

What are the things you will miss from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein shoots?

I will miss the YHM crew- such lovely people. I am so lucky I got to work with a great production team, who put up a great show with so much hard work. I felt at home and will always miss all of them.

Karan Patel, your co-star in the show, is more than often in news for his temper, but how was your equation with him?

Well, Karan is known to be moody. But he was quite respectful and thankfully we both were good co-actors. We never had a tiff. Maybe I could have told him what I liked and didn't like, which he did. We were very straightforward with our conversations but never disrespected each other. He may not have liked me for being too punctual, righteous, boring and non-masaledaar. I am not that good in striking a chatpata conversation. As for me, I always wanted him to be on time on the sets and go back home because I am a very family person. Bass yahi ek cheez thi, which were our hiccups aur iske alava we were really good together. Aaisa bahut baar hota hai that people do fight, have ugly arguments on sets with their co-stars, but that was never the case with us. Humne ek doosre ke baar mein kabhi kuch galat nahi bola. Lucky us!

Now that the show has ended, how much do you miss being on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

I may get bashed for it, if I tell you truthfully. But why not? I have lived it beautifully, happily and created such amazing memories out of it. I don't want to relive it or continue living there because I want to create new memories now. I don't live in hangovers or stay hooked at one place. I move on easily. Main bahut khush hun that the show did so well and went off air with such amazing TRPs and that was an awesome way of letting it go.

You have been very vocal about the lowest phase of your life, and your fight with depression, so, how did Vivek help you during this time?

Vivek has helped me in ways unknown to many. He has redeemed my soul and uplifted me, unimaginably. I underwent major depression, undermined my abilities and thought I am not worthy of a lot of things and especially, love. People said I am running number one, but I didn't feel it. He instilled that love for myself in me, reminded me who I was, and what I was capable of. I was not even harnessing what I had and was not valuing myself enough. I am really thankful to him for that. If it wasn't for him, I would have not been what I am today. It had nothing to do with my breakup with Sharad Malhotra, in particular, but I think I just needed him and he came like an angel in my life.

When will you return to entertain your fans?

Rumour has it that Ekta is planning a digital show with us (laughs). Not much of a rumour anymore though, because she has already given away a feeler. Yes, she is planning something but when and how, I can't talk about it. But when Ekta thinks of something, it has to be awesome, right!

Credits: SpotboyE