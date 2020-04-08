Divyanka Tripathi opens up on her pregnancy rumours

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular actresses in the industry. In a live chat with a media portal, she took a few fan questions and revealed her quarantine routine to us.

When one of the fans asked her to reveal the silliest or funniest rumour she has heard about herself, Divyanka laughed off and said that the rumours about her being pregnant or having a baby are something they (Vivek and herself) find amusing.

'I think our baby rumours, like I am expecting, in fact, someone wrote.... that we have had a baby and I have kept it in wraps. So these get a little awkwardly funny for us, especially being a woman,' Divyanka shared.

The diva said that she is having the best time chilling with her husband Vivek Dahiya. She was also all praises for Vivek, who made his digital debut with the State of Seige, recently. Divyanka shared that she has been cooking and working out right now.

Credits: Pinkvilla