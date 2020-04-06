Divyanka Tripathi pens a heartfelt poetry on fight against COVID 19; shares a lovely picture with Vivek Dahiya

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most popular couples. Fans love their adorable chemistry. The two set major relationship goals.

They are making the most of their quarantine time together amidst the 21-day lockdown. The duo is indulging in some fun activities together and giving glimpses of their fun banter on social media. Divek yet again took to share some moments yesterday (5 April) on their social media. But, this time, it was about supporting PM Narendra Modi's cause. Just many other citizens, Telly Town's cutest couple stood in solidarity with the nation and lit diyas at 9 pm for 9 minutes at their residence.

The Yeh Hain Mohobattein actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of them igniting diyas in their balcony. Divyanka also wrote a heartfelt poem. The diva donned a writer's hat and penned down heartwarming poetry in Hindi on the war against Coronavirus. With her verse, she urged people to be brave in this tough fight and follow all rules. She wrote, 'Ab Corona ko harana hai.’ The couple posed for a cute click next to the light illuminating from the diyas, and as usual, they looked extremely beautiful together.

Check out Divyanka's post here: