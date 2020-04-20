Divyanka Tripathi is proud of Vivek Dahiya’s performance in State of Seige: 26/11

MUMBAI: The web series State of Siege: 26/11 is winning hearts of audience. The show starring Arjun Bijlani, Vivek Dahiya, Mukul Dev, Arjan Bajwa is based on the 2008 Mumbai attacks. It is an incident that every Mumbaikar will vividly remember as it still sends chills down our spines. The Zee 5 web show has received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. From its story, director to the acting of the cast, every bit is aesthetically knit to give us an impressive watch.

Recently, Divyanka Tripathi went live with a portal on Instagram. She was asked about her take on Vivek's performance. An elated Divyanka said, 'Oh I loved him in the show. In fact, not only me but my father was also impressed. He is one person who gives very genuine feedback. He was from the NCC background, and I had also joined it after taking inspiration from him. Thus, the army is really close to our hearts. So, my father called up and praised Vivek for playing the character so realistically. Vivek was very eased out in his role, his body language and commands were natural.”

