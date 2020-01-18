MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi reveals how Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's success kept her grounded but with a funny twist



Divyanka Tripathi is one of the renowned actresses of the small screen who has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress is popularly known for her role Ishita in Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka became a household name and her career reached new heights post this show. While Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went off-air last year in December after running for six years, fans are dearly missing the show and the star cast.



The entire team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein got emotional and are reminiscing their good old days. Divyanka recently shared a still from the show where she is seen sitting on the ground with a bandage on her head. The actress captioned the picture and wrote how the show's success has kept her grounded in both real lives and in a literal sense as well.



Take a look at Divyanka's post:



Divyanka has been on a roll ever since she shot to fame with this show and there was no looking back. And now, the diehard fans of the actress are eagerly waiting for Divyanka to make her comeback soon on the small screens.What are your views on Divyanka's post? Tell us in the comments.