Divyanka Tripathi reveals project with Karan Patel might not happen

Divyanka Tripathi, who is a popular actress, has revealed that her project with Karan Patel might not happen.

11 Apr 2020 07:53 PM

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular and adorable television actresses. She has been wooing audience with her acting chops.

She is popularly known for her performance in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Karan Patel. She recently made her digital debut with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala opposite Rajeev Khandelwal.

The charismatic onscreen pair of Divyanka and Karan was rumoured to return for another project, probably for the web. However, Divyanka, in a chat with Pinkvilla, revealed that it might not happen anymore. While speaking on her future projects, if any, Divyanaka said, "As of now, I haven't signed for anything else. There was one project with Karan which I think is not happening anymore. I am sorry guys. I know a lot of people were waiting for his project of ours. I am not sure, there might a technical reason but I think it is my responsibility to inform people that it may not happen."

Speaking about Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala 2, she said, "Coming to Cold Lassi, its next season is supposed to come this year but I think it will be pushed further. But, I am waiting for a really good project. I won't shy away from saying that I am waiting for some challenging character to come my way. I am itching to do something different.”

Credits: Pinkvilla

 

 

