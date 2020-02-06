News

Divyanka Tripathi’s latest picture with hubby Vivek Dahiya is all things love

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2020 08:00 AM

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. The pretty lady is married to actor Vivek Dahiya and the couple never fails to give us major relationship goals. 

Known for tele soaps like Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Divyanka regularly shares posts on her Instagram handle and it’s a delight to browse through her social media page. Her account is filled with lovely posts. 

Divyanka, who made her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, has yet again shared a picture that will instantly melt your heart. 

In the picture, she can be seen adorably posing with her hubby and her excited face vividly tells us how much she loves to spend quality time with Vivek, who is known for shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Qayamat Ki Raat. 

Divyanka wrote a fun caption for the picture. “Aata kya Khandala?” read her caption. Both of them can be seen in traditional attires, looking graceful and happy. 

Take a look below. 

View this post on Instagram

Aata kya Khandala?

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

What do you think about Divyanka and Vivek’s picture? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, ALTBalaji, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Qayamat Ki Raat, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

FitZup announces the launch of "Alpha Fit...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here