Divyanka Tripathi’s new ACHIEVEMENT

MUMBAI: Vivek Dahiya is one of the most popular television actors. He has been part of several shows including Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, and Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se. Now, he is gearing up for an exciting project. The actor for the first time will be anchoring Cardiff International Film Festival. Now, the exciting part is his wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who is also a popular TV actress, is set to join him at Cardiff International Film Festival as a jury.

Divyanka, who recently made her digital debut with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, told media, “"I am looking forward to being on the jury at the Cardiff International Film Festival. I am excited because this is so different from what we do as actors because here I will be judging content and that too from across the globe. The exposure changes your viewpoint as we maybe consumers of international content but sitting on the jury table, is a welcoming change which I am sure is going to add new perspectives to my journey as an actor and entertainer."

The festival will be held in Cardiff from the 24th to the 27th of this month!