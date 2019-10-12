Divyanka Tripathi’s Transformation From A Sansakari Bahu In Banoo Main Teri Dulhan To Beautiful Independent Girl In Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala Is Remarkable

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi, the popular face in the glamour world who is ruling the small screens for past many years. Divyanka made is small screen debut with the show Viraasat in 2005 which aired on Star Plus. The actress later bagged a lead role in Zee TV’s show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann in 2006. The show was a huge hit among the fans and there was no looking back for the actress.

Divyanka played the role of Vidya who was a soft-spoken, simple and loyal girl hailing from Benaras. The actress won everyone’s heart playing the sanskaari bahu and fans showered all their love on her.



Divyanka became the household name and even now years after the show went off air, the actress is known for her role in the show. After Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Tripathi appeared in the show Mr. and Mrs Sharma Allahabadwale in the year 2010. In this show, Divyanka played the role of Rashmi Sharma who is a stereotyped, small city, middle-class Indian housewife. The actress impressed everyone with her simplicity with this one.



In 2011, Divyanka was seen in the show Chintu Chinki aur ek badi si love story where she played the role of Suman Tripathi a middle-class girl with an independent and open-minded hinking. We all got to see Divyanka’s cute, simple and comic side in these shows.



Well, Divyanka’s career took a huge jump when she signed Ekta Kapoor’s Ye Hai Mohabbatein. The actress played the role of Dr. Ishita. The show became instantly popular among the fans and so did Divyanka’s character. The actress not only played an independent lady but also a sansakaari bahu, a loving wife and a caring mother. Fans were simply mesmerized with Divyanka who beautifully portrayed this role.



Over the last few years, we have only seen a sweet, simple and loving side of Divyanka. But as her career is reaching new heights, the actress too is exploring new things. We all got to see Divyanka’s totally different side when she appeared in ALT Balaji’s show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. She made her digital debut with this one.



Divyanka plays a successful chef in the series named Nitya. Well, this was something really different the actress tried for the first time in her career. We can see Divyanka’s fun-filled nature, her anger, her passionate side. Fans simply loved how beautifully the actress transformed herself for this role. So, from playing sati savitri biwi and sansaakri bahu, Divyanka has come a long way in her career where she is experimenting with her roles and impressing everyone. Her acting has always been spot on and

her talent is limitless.



What are your views on the same? Do you like Divyanka’s transformation? Tell us in comments.