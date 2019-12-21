News

Divyanka Tripathi shares BTS photos from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein sets

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Dec 2019 12:06 PM

MUMBAI: Created by Ekta Kapoor, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has entertained audience for a long time. Starring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in lead roles, it aired from 3 December 2013 to 18 December 2019. Audience loved the show for its storyline and the amazing performance of the cast.  

The family drama is considered to be one of the longest running Indian soap operas. The wonderful storyline revolved around Raman, Ishita and their family. The show’s end happens to be an emotional moment not just for the audience but for the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Off late, the star cast of the show has been frequently sharing throwback pictures and various other memorable moments on social media. Recently, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who played the role of Ishita in the show, shared a few more BTS pictures from the sets. In the pictures, the entire star cast is seen twinning in red outfits as they pose together for the camera. Divyanka has captioned the pictures as ‘AlbumEMohabbat.’                                      

Take a look below:

Tags > Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi, Ekta Kapoor, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Masquerade party in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2

Masquerade party in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karan Suchak
Karan Suchak
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Yashashri Masurkar
Yashashri Masurkar
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Naura
Naura
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal

past seven days