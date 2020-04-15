News

Divyanka Tripathi shows her goofy side

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 03:03 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi is a fashionista. Her latest Instagram pictures have us hooked. She is wearing a pale yellow formal dress and completes the look with open hair, subtle lip tint, and strappy heels.

Divyanka looked eccentric and captioned this picture as '#LateNightPost #MujheMastMahaulMeinJeeneDe kinda pose'.

Have a look.

#LateNightPost #MujheMastMahaulMeinJeeneDe kinda pose

She and husband Vivek Dahiya have been experimenting a lot on Instagram. A few days ago, he created a video on an evergreen song of actress Madhubala, and mentioned that he will never get to be her hero. Apart from that, he was also threatened and asked to quit TikTok (video-creating application), but the actor gave it back to netizens through a long post.

Credits: TOI

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Divyanka Tripathi
