Divyanka Tripathi, Shrenu Parikh, and Kishwer Merchantt rock the 'haldi ceremony look'!

10 Dec 2019 03:32 PM

MUMBAI: The wedding season is on, and everyone is in a celebratory mood. Well, our telly town stars too are seen attending several weddings of their friends and relatives. There are also many celebs who walked to the aisle in grand ceremonies.

Indian weddings are always lavish with several pre-wedding functions being held. And our TV stars definitely know how to dress up according to the occasion.

So here are three popular TV actresses who have set major trends with their haldi outfits. While two of the actresses rocked their own haldi look, the third attended her friend's haldi ceremony in an amazing outfit. They are none other than Kishwer Merchant, Divyanka Tripathi, and Shrenu Parikh.

We usually see people wearing yellow outfits for the haldi, and these three actresses completely nailed the look and gave us major fashion goals.

While Divyanka opted or a yellow lehenga choli with exquisite jewelry, Kishwer oozed swag with a yellow dhoti and a green off-shoulder top. Meanwhile, recently, Shrenu attended one of her friend's haldi function and wore a beautiful off-shoulder top and multi-coloured lehenga. She paired her outfit with a dark green dupatta and looked like a dream.

Take a look at the pictures.

 
 

Well, these three divas have given us major fashion goals through their Haldi outfits and we can definitely take inspiration from them.

On the work front, Shrenu was last seen in Ek Brahm - Sarvagun Sampanna, while Divyanka is currently starring in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Kishwer, meanwhile, is seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

So, whose haldi look did you like? Tell us in the comments.

 

past seven days