Divyanka Tripathi speaks up against Vikramaditya Motwane

MUMBAI: The brutal rape of a veterinarian in Hyderabad has enraged the country. The young doctor was raped, smothered, and then burnt by four men.



Bollywood celebrities are also raising their voice and expressing anger on the heinous crime. Kabir Singh director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga too tweeted about it and demanded that the criminals be brutally punished. In no time, director Vikramaditya Motwane took a jibe at Vanga, by slamming his film Kabir Singh and wrote, ‘Will that FEAR stop them from slapping her?’



Motwane’s comment has created another stir in the industry and social media, where people are condemning his thought process for dragging a fictional film into a real-life crime and some are supporting him for raising a valid point. In an interaction with SpotboyE, Divyanka Tripathi slammed Motwane and said, ‘Why does entertainment always have to be about morals and fairytales in India? Films are also a reflection of the society we live in. People like Kabir Singh do exist. It is a direct depiction of this twisted character, that doesn't preach about how he should or shouldn't have been. Cinema is not always a moral science class and we shouldn't pigeon hole a film into a family film just because it is performed by a commercial actor. If it had an offbeat actor in it, people would have received it differently.’



We couldn’t agree more. Such comments are not called for, and the director should have shown some sensitivity.



