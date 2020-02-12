News

Divyanka Tripathi is the most natural beauty; check her stunning pictures

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She never fails to captivate her fans and followers with her amazing acting skills, fashionable looks, and natural beauty.

Known for tele soaps like Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Divyanka is certainly the most natural beauty.

The actress regularly shares posts on her Instagram handle and it’s a delight to browse through her social media page. Her account is filled with lovely posts. 

Here we have compiled some of her beautiful pictures exclusively for her fans. Take a look below.

View this post onInstagram
Apost shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Feb2, 2020 at 10:10am PST 
View this post on Instagram
हंसी है या हसीं है ? Styled by @stylingbyvictor @sohail__mughal__ [email protected]_designstudio Jewellery @the_jewel_gallery Heels @ceriz_fashion Makeup @manoj.regina @avinash.regina

A postshared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya(@divyankatripathidahiya) on

  
View this post onInstagram

Looking forward to...A great 2020!

A postshared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya(@divyankatripathidahiya) on

  
View this post onInstagram

#WinterMornings inreality or in pictures..aren't they always sosoothing?

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya(@divyankatripathidahiya) on

  
View this post onInstagram

Birthday is one ofthose events when people love exorbitant celebrations but me...I just want aday free of care and concern!

A postshared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya(@divyankatripathidahiya) on

What do you think about Divyanka’s pictures? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

On the work front, Divyanka rose to fame by playing a dual role in Zee TV's Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Her popularity escalated a notch higher when she played Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Star Plus' Ye Hai Mohabbatein. She made her digital debut with ALTBalaji’s Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala.

