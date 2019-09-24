News

Divyanka Tripathi–Vivek Dahiya and Dheeraj Dhoopar–Vinny Arora give us major couple squad goals

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Sep 2019 04:50 PM

MUMBAI: For most television stars, catching up with friends from the same industry is a herculean task as they are rarely free at the same time. But for Divyanka Tripathi–Vivek Dahiya and Dheeraj Dhoopar–Vinny Arora, this isn’t as difficult as it sounds. Recently, the four of them headed out for a fun evening and spend some quality time together. One of those moments was shared by the Qayamat Ki Raat star on social media.

Vivek shared the photo on his Instagram account, in which one can see the two couples getting goofy and having a good time. Dheeraj can be seen striking a pose with wife Vinny by his side, while Divyanka can be seen holding on to Vivek, as they all strike a happy pose in the photo. Divyanka is sporting a black-and-white striped dress, while Vivek is dressed casually in a red tee with blue jeans and sneakers.

