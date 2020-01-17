Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya gives major goals with their unique engagement anniversary celebrations

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the popular couples of the small screen. The duo has given us major relationship goals over the years with the way they have been together.

Vivek and Divyanka never fail to flaunt their love for each other by posting romantic pictures. On 15th January, the power couple celebrated their engagement anniversary. Both Divyanka and Vivek wished each other on this special day by sharing adorable pictures.

Well, Vivek had the most amazing and unique way to celebrate this special day and he revealed the same in his caption. The two of them are binging on frozen yoghurt and that's how they made this day a memorable one.

Take a look at Vivek's post:

Both Vivek and Divyanka are very popular in the Telly world and have established a name for themselves.

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which went off-air last year in December. Meanwhile, Vivek was last seen in Qayamat Ki Raat. He has also been a part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where he played the role of Inspector Abhishek Singh. Vivek has done many shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera. Divyanka rose to fame with her show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan.

Here's wishing Vivek and Divyanka a very happy engagement anniversary!