Divyanka Tripathi is waiting to meet 'her'

MUMBAI: Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi are among the most loved couples on television, and their chemistry leaves us mesmerised. The duo had shared screen space in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and went on to win millions of hearts with their sizzling equation. In fact, Karan and Divyanka share a great bond off the screen as well. And while the television’s heartthrob is enjoying his journey of fatherhood these days, Divyanka was recently quizzed if she has met Karan’s daughter Mehr Patel

To this, the actress revealed that although she hasn’t met Mehr yet she is looking forward to meeting her. She also recalled how Karan’s father in law Abhay Bhargava called her post Mehr’s birth and was elated that his granddaughter shared her birthdate with Divyanka.

'I have not met her. I really really want to meet her. We share the same birthday date. When she was born mujhe Abhay ji, Ankita Bhargava’s father, ne mujhe personally call kia and said ki “Arey waah ab to meri beti and meri granddaughter dono ab same birthday date ki hain.” He considers me to be his daughter like Ankita. So, it was beautiful,' she added.

Credits: Pinkvilla