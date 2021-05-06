Divyanka Tripathi's family worried as she is set to travel to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Ever since they got married, it will be for the first time that Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya will be away from each other for more than a month.

The actress is set to leave for Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She says that staying away from Vivek is the toughest part for her. “At the moment, we both are feeling like everything is okay, everything will be great, but there are moments in the day when we just look at each other, smile and get teary-eyed. And then I just think kaise hoga itne din. But Vivek has been very supportive. I’ve been telling him that he should go to his hometown for some time as I don’t know how he’ll stay alone at home in Mumbai. Also, I realise that he is as worried about me being far away as I am for him. He keeps asking if I’ve packed everything, keeps checking things,” says the Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actress.

Divyanka says that while she is excited to be a part of the stunt-based reality show, she is also nervous as she will be travelling during the pandemic, when COVID cases are rising. “I think that for me, the tasks have already begun, and it feels like I am already facing my fear. After saying yes to the show, I wasn’t sure how my family would react. They are worried for me and keep asking me if it’ll be safe to travel. I’ve assured them that I’ll be taking all precautions. As I am set to leave, I’ve made a promise to Vivek and my family that I’ll take utmost care of myself. I will take my multivitamins etc regularly,” she says.

Credits: TOI