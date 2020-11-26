Divyanka Tripathi's THIS gesture left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan's heart melt

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. The actress became a household name for her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and then her character Ishi Maa is still fondly remembered by the fans.

We have often seen celebrities getting along with each other on various occasions. Be it award functions, parties, or any other personal or professional events.

Divyanka has been in the industry for a very long time and is friends with many actors and actresses from the TV industry. The actress and her husband Vivek Dahiya were seen attending popular TV star Mohsin Khan's sister Zeba Khan's wedding festivities a few years back.

Well, no one had seen Mohsin and Divyanka-Vivek together before.

Recalling the occasion, when Mohsin was asked about his views on Divyanka, he narrated a beautiful story.

Mohsin said that he had done an event with Divyanka just once and didn't know her that well. However, he had sent invitations to many celebs in the TV industry for his sister's wedding.

Unfortunately, many guests did not receive the invites and did not show up for the wedding which left Mohsin worried.

Divyanka and Vivek were one of them who did not receive the invite. But still, the couple attended the wedding.

Mohsin reveals how Divyanka and Vivek were the first ones who reached to his sister's wedding. Divyanka had revealed to Mohsin that even they didn't receive the wedding invite but still they made it to the wedding.

Divyanka further told Mohsin that she does not require any invitation to attend his sister's wedding. The actress' this sweet gesture touched Mohsin's heart and he still remembers this beautiful moment.

Well, that's really sweet of Divyanka!

