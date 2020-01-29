Divyenndu Sharma throws light on Mirzapur 2 and his upcoming projects

MUMBAI: Divyenndu Sharma is known for his performance in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and Chasme Baddoor (David Dhawan). His comic timing and performance were highly appreciated by the masses and the classes, and his role in both movies was loved by all.

The actor has given some remarkable and unforgettable roles even on the digital platform, like in Mirzapur 1, which was a big hit and had a great impact with its amazing performances and gripping storyline. And ever since the promo of season 2 was aired, the audience is eagerly waiting to watch it to know how the storyline will move ahead post the last scene of season 1.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Divyenndu Sharma spoke about the current status of Mirzapur 2. He shared, 'The shooting is complete. Only the editing part is remaining, and then the background score will be done. And yes, Mirzapur will release by the end of March.'

The actor also spoke to us about his upcoming projects. He will be seen in another web series named Salt City, which is a funny take on a dysfunctional family. He also has a film coming up, which is titled Mere Desh Ki Dharti and based on the challenges faced by Indian farmers.