Diwali 2021: WOW! It is a prosperous celebration this year as these celebs bought new homes

MUMBAI: Diwali is celebrated with much love. Many prefer to buy something new during this festival. Needless to say the auspicious occasion of Diwali becomes more grand and special when you have a new belonging added to your list recently, particularly when it’s a home. After a lot of hard work, several television stars finally fulfilled their dream of buying a house in Mumbai last year and hence this Diwali becomes even more special for them. Take a look.

Arjun Bijlani: The actor, who won season 11 of Khatron Ke Khiladi, bought a new house around August this year and he had made this grand announcement by sharing a picture of himself from the balcony. It looked huge and grand and he had bought this house for his wife Neha as an anniversary gift. Since it’s a new place for the Bijlani family it calls in for a celebration.

Mohsin Khan: Mohsin Khan, known for his portrayal of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, bought a lavish house this year with a gorgeous view from the balcony. He often shares family pictures from his house and from those it can be made out that the house looks the finest with the best of work done in it.

Shivangi Joshi: The actress bought a house in Mumbai this year around Raksha Bandhan. She had made a post on her Instagram account and had mentioned about her new home emitting a new and warm vibe. This will be the actress' first Diwali in her sweet home.

Meera Deosthale: The actress bought a new house in January this year after she saved for it for five long years. Meera mentioned how while saving, she thought she shall settle for a 1bhk apartment but after buying her new place, she feels like living there forever. Undoubtedly, it is a prosperous celebration this year.

