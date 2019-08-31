Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Ashok Lokhande bags a web-series

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with its daily dose of exclusive news.



Recently, we reported about a web series being made based on the Sino-Indian War. The makers are pitching to major OTT platforms, and the series is likely to stream on Hotstar.



A source close to the project revealed that the web series has been shot in a phenomenal manner, keeping the minutest of details from the era in mind.



We also wrote that Anup Soni, who had been associated with Crime Patrol for several years before he decided to take a break and focus on other projects, has been locked to play a meaty role in the series. Actress Geetika Vidya will also be seen in the project (Read here: Geetika Vidya joins Anup Soni in web series based on Sino-Indian War).



Now, the latest update is that Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Ashok Lokhande will also be a part of the web-series and will have an important part to play.



We couldn’t reach out to the actor for his comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.