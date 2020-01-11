Do Jasmin Bhasin and Shehnaaz Gill look SIMILAR?

MUMBAI: Who does not like Jasmin Bhasin!



She is such a good combination of cute and all things sexy. She simply wowed the audience and won a million hearts with her portrayal of Twinkle in Tashan-E-Ishq and Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak. Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji saw her in a new light. Moreover, in her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi, the audience saw her performing stunts and entertaining them throughout.



Along with her we also love watching Shehnaaz Kaur Gill in Bigg Boss 13. She is naive and very bubbly.



While Jasmin visited the Bigg Boss house, we spotted quite some similarities between the two. For instance the two look very similar in terms of their face cut. They both are adorable and have a particular accent to their language which makes them all the more adorable. Also somewhere from their looks, they look more like sisters!



As they say, there are atleast seven people in the world who look similar to you, looks like Jasmin and Shehnaaz have found one in each other.



Take take a look browsing through their pictures...



What are your thoughts on the same?