News

Do TV shows like Naagin and Manmohini project us as a REGRESSIVE SOCIETY?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 02:11 PM

MUMBAI: Over a period of time, television as a medium has attracted a lot of flak and criticism overall.

The urban middle class feels that the medium has been reduced to being an idiot box and that the golden era is missed in the race for higher ratings.

But there is more  to that. There was a time when the script was just a clichéd narrative where mothers-in-law connived, daughters-in-law were smeared in vermillion, property disputes were frequent, and regular kitchen politics were shown. And among them, entertaining us were the supernatural shows like Naagin. Now there is an important debate about whether such shows project the regressive mentality of our society!

Geeta Naidu, a singer, shared, 'Shows like Manmohini and Naagin are unrealistic, and today, be it films or shows, we want to watch more of edutainment. Like a Mission Mangal. Or for that matter, there are more shows such as Bahu Begum, which are closer to reality. What's the use of watching vampires and snakes?'

Piya Vaidya, a  student, was of the opinion that TV shows are purely entertaining and should be perceived like that.

'I watch television as a relaxation or in between my study time as a stress buster. I do not see anything wrong with watching supernatural shows. They are visually entertaining and have an element of humour in them. Naagin has ruled the roost, and I don't think by watching supernatural shows, you are regressing in anyway. In that case, we shouldn't be making horror films too!'

Namrata Bisht, a housewife, maintained that such shows do  reflect our thought process. 'What purpose do such shows serve is my question! I'd rather watch something that is not shape shifting and teaches me a thing or two by the end of the episode.'

Do supernatural shows project us as a regressive society? What's your take? 

Tags > Television, Naagin, Manmohini, Piya Vaidya, project, TV shows, criticism overall, mothers-in-law connived, regular kitchen politics,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Dream Girl cast at Dance India Dance set

Dream Girl cast at Dance India Dance set
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda

past seven days