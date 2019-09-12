Do TV shows like Naagin and Manmohini project us as a REGRESSIVE SOCIETY?

MUMBAI: Over a period of time, television as a medium has attracted a lot of flak and criticism overall.



The urban middle class feels that the medium has been reduced to being an idiot box and that the golden era is missed in the race for higher ratings.



But there is more to that. There was a time when the script was just a clichéd narrative where mothers-in-law connived, daughters-in-law were smeared in vermillion, property disputes were frequent, and regular kitchen politics were shown. And among them, entertaining us were the supernatural shows like Naagin. Now there is an important debate about whether such shows project the regressive mentality of our society!



Geeta Naidu, a singer, shared, 'Shows like Manmohini and Naagin are unrealistic, and today, be it films or shows, we want to watch more of edutainment. Like a Mission Mangal. Or for that matter, there are more shows such as Bahu Begum, which are closer to reality. What's the use of watching vampires and snakes?'



Piya Vaidya, a student, was of the opinion that TV shows are purely entertaining and should be perceived like that.



'I watch television as a relaxation or in between my study time as a stress buster. I do not see anything wrong with watching supernatural shows. They are visually entertaining and have an element of humour in them. Naagin has ruled the roost, and I don't think by watching supernatural shows, you are regressing in anyway. In that case, we shouldn't be making horror films too!'



Namrata Bisht, a housewife, maintained that such shows do reflect our thought process. 'What purpose do such shows serve is my question! I'd rather watch something that is not shape shifting and teaches me a thing or two by the end of the episode.'



Do supernatural shows project us as a regressive society? What's your take?