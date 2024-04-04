Do you know Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly is a rakhi sister to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar?

Rupali Ganguly's rakhi brother, Bollywood actor, has a particular connection with her. In a popular show called Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, Akshay Kumar made an appearance to promote his movie Rakshabandhan. The actor disclosed that Rupali Ganguly used to tie his Rakhi to him during this episode.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 09:59
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is not just a top television celebrity but also a household name that people of all ages recognize, thanks to her role as Anupama in the current television serial Anupamaa. Although everyone is aware of the actress' brother Vijay Ganguly, many may be surprised to learn that the actress is friends with Khiladi Akshay Kumar.

Rupali Ganguly's rakhi brother, the Bollywood actor, has a particular connection with her.

(Also read: Exclusive! Sagar Parekh talks about rejecting Bigg Boss Season 17 and reveals why he chose to do a reality show when he was offered Roadies a few years back)

In a popular show called Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, Akshay Kumar made an appearance to promote his movie Rakshabandhan. The actor disclosed that Rupali Ganguly used to tie his Rakhi to him during this episode.

Akshay Kumar revealed, "30 saal pehele continuously 5 saal tak yeh mujhe rakhi baandhti thi. (30 years back, she continued tying Rakhi to me for 5 years straight)." The Anupamaa actress became emotional and tied a rakhi to Akshay's hand. The actor bent down to touch his feet, and the actress said, "Har saal... jab tak zinda hoon, har saal rakhi bandhungi (Every year… till I'm alive, I'll continue tying Rakhi)." The two then hugged each other.

Rupali Ganguly also shared the story of how their bond for Rakhi began. Akshay Kumar was signed by her father, the late Anil Ganguly, a well-known veteran filmmaker, to star in one of his movies.

A few days later, the Bollywood star gave the Anupamaa actress a yellow saree as a gift, and she shared photos of the outfit on social media. She captioned the photographs as she posted, “Some precious moments with my beautiful family on #rakshabandhan And I Absolutely Loveee this beautiful saree @akshaykumar it’s my favorite color too. Thank you for being so thoughtful…. Touched and emotional… This shall be my prized possession… precious. Wish I had remembered to take a few pics atleast when we met again. May Matarani and Mahakal bless us all.”

(Also read: Anupama Actor Sagar Parekh shares his Jhalak Dikhla Ja experience and says,’ I got an amazing response to my first performance’)

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Sagar Parekh Bigg Boss Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Anupama Samar Bigg Boss Season 17 Colors Sony TV Jio cimena dance reality show Manisha Rani Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 09:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Newlywed Taapsee Pannu reveals her post-wedding plan in her first-ever interview after marriage; Says 'I want to enjoy life beyond work'
MUMBAI: After dating for a few years, badminton player Mathias Boe and Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu recently got...
Mirzapur 3: Rasika Dugal aka Beena Tripathi teases fans with a major hint of season 4, Claims anticipation levels set to soar
MUMBAI: The most anticipated season of the year is Mirzapur season 3, and fans are excited with anticipation over the...
XG announces collaboration with Original Tamagotchi!
MUMBAI: Easter Monday, the "XG × Tamagotchi Collaboration Movie PART1" was released on XG's YouTube channel. In a...
Family Aaj Kal review: A sweet and entertaining story that gives an important message
MUMBAI: Sometimes, as people, we all think that we are the only ones going through a particular problem but then we get...
Udne Ki Aasha Spoiler: Tejas to run away with money and ditch Sailee
MUMBAI: Udne Ki Asha starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Hasora is a promising new show which is all set to launch on Star...
Do you know Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly is a rakhi sister to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar?
MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is not just a top television celebrity but also a household name that people of all ages...
Recent Stories
Taapsee Pannu
Newlywed Taapsee Pannu reveals her post-wedding plan in her first-ever interview after marriage; Says 'I want to enjoy life beyond work'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Surbhi
Surbhi Chandna BREAKS silence on Nakuul Mehta not posting a congratulatory wedding message for her - Exclusive
Helly
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Helly Shah to participate in the show?
Arjun Bijlani
“I think of my son’s playful expressions while playing the child-like Shiv” said Arjun Bijlani about the new layer to his character in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti
AYESHA KHAN
Ayesha Khan expresses her anguish against media houses for capturing actress in wrong angles
DOREE POSTER
Colors' Doree is all set to witness five gripping upcoming twists, read on
Meenakshi
Imlie actress Meenakshi Chugh and Mrunali Shirke roped in for Varun Bathla directorial ‘Maa Beti’ - EXCLUSIVE