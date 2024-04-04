Do you know Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly is a rakhi sister to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar?

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is not just a top television celebrity but also a household name that people of all ages recognize, thanks to her role as Anupama in the current television serial Anupamaa. Although everyone is aware of the actress' brother Vijay Ganguly, many may be surprised to learn that the actress is friends with Khiladi Akshay Kumar.

Rupali Ganguly's rakhi brother, the Bollywood actor, has a particular connection with her.

In a popular show called Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, Akshay Kumar made an appearance to promote his movie Rakshabandhan. The actor disclosed that Rupali Ganguly used to tie his Rakhi to him during this episode.

Akshay Kumar revealed, "30 saal pehele continuously 5 saal tak yeh mujhe rakhi baandhti thi. (30 years back, she continued tying Rakhi to me for 5 years straight)." The Anupamaa actress became emotional and tied a rakhi to Akshay's hand. The actor bent down to touch his feet, and the actress said, "Har saal... jab tak zinda hoon, har saal rakhi bandhungi (Every year… till I'm alive, I'll continue tying Rakhi)." The two then hugged each other.

Rupali Ganguly also shared the story of how their bond for Rakhi began. Akshay Kumar was signed by her father, the late Anil Ganguly, a well-known veteran filmmaker, to star in one of his movies.

A few days later, the Bollywood star gave the Anupamaa actress a yellow saree as a gift, and she shared photos of the outfit on social media. She captioned the photographs as she posted, “Some precious moments with my beautiful family on #rakshabandhan And I Absolutely Loveee this beautiful saree @akshaykumar it’s my favorite color too. Thank you for being so thoughtful…. Touched and emotional… This shall be my prized possession… precious. Wish I had remembered to take a few pics atleast when we met again. May Matarani and Mahakal bless us all.”

