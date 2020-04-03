Do you know how much the per day pay of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants?

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 has been entertaining the viewers ever since the first episode. The show has been going great with every contestant doing daredevil stunts and overcoming their fears.

We have also seen how the whole squad enjoys a great time with each other on the sets of the show. From pulling each other's legs to dancing and singing, the celebrities are making the most of it.

The show's host Rohit Shetty too is quite fun to work with and apart from mentoring the contestants, he has always gelled up well with everyone.

And now, here's an interesting update about the contestants which will leave you stunned. We all know how celebs are being paid a big chunk to participate in reality shows.

So, today, we have some exciting information about the per day pays of the Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants which will leave you surprised.

Starting with the show's host and ace director Rohit Shetty who is being paid a whopping 37 lacs per episode.

Next comes, RJ Malishka who is getting 90k for each episode. Followed by ace actor-comedian Balraj Syal who gets a whopping 1 lac per episode.

Amruta Khanvilkar, Tejasswi Prakash and Rani Chatterjee are on the same pay scale and get 1.5 lacs per episode.

TV hotties Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan and Shivin Narang are getting 2 lacs per episode. Whereas ace dancer-choreographer and actor Dharmesh Yelande is getting a whopping 4 lacs per episode.

Lastly, the heartthrob of the small screen Karan Patel is the highest-paid contestant on the show who takes a huge pay of 6 lacs per episode. Yes, that's right!

We really think the contestants deserve every bit of it owing to their hard work, dedication and rising popularity.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.