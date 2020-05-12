Do you know what was Mohsin Khan's FIRST SALARY?

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one of the heartthrobs of television.

The actor started his career by doing endorsements and today is a name renowned on television.

Having been a part of televison shows such as Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Dream Girl among other shows. However, his first major stint as the lead was with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Kartik Goenka and he won over the hearts of the masses and classes.

( Also Read: Who sparks a better SARTORIAL CHEMISTRY with Mohsin Khan? - It's a CLOSE CALL between Shivangi Joshi and Aashika Bhatia!)

His chemistry with co-star Shivangi Joshi is much loved and people see them as a couple in real life too.

While we already know that Mohsin is a very hard-working and determined actor, do you know what was Mohsin's first salary? Well, Mohsin's first endorsement was for CEAT Tyres and Mohsin earned a paycheck of Rs. 10,000 for the advertisement.

Keep reading this space for more information.

( Also Read: Take a look at Mohsin Khan’s JOURNEY on TELEVISION…)