Do you too share a strong bond like Maitree’s Bhaweeka Chaudhary and Shrenu Parikh?

The promo of the show tells us that the serial is going to be about two bestfriends who are soul-sisters and have lived the major part of their lives together as friends and nothing could break their friendship.

Maitree is someone who can do anything for Nandini and as Nandini jumps into a lake and struggles, Maitree risks her own life to save her friend. We see how Maitree’s mother is also so sure of their bond.

Now, we came across a clip close to the show and we can see that Bhaweeka Chaudhary and Shrenu Parikh are giving us total bff goals!

Namish Taneja is going to be part of the show too and will be returning to the small screen after a year. The show will reportedly go on-air from the 7th of February and people are very excited with this new show with a fresh plot!

