Do you too share a strong bond like Maitree’s Bhaweeka Chaudhary and Shrenu Parikh?

The promo of the show tells us that the serial is going to be about two best friends who are soul-sisters and have lived the major part of their lives together as friends and nothing could break their friendship. Maitree is someone who can do anything for Nandini.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 16:35
Do you too share a strong bond like Maitree’s Bhaweeka Chaudhary and Shrenu Parikh?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another update from the telly world and this time we are here with news on ZEE TV’s new show- Maitree and it stars Shrenu Parikh and Bhaweeka Chaudhary. The show is supposedly a story of friendship and betrayal by a close friend. It will be interesting to see how Maitree’s story unfolds.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Zee TV’s upcoming show Maitree starring Shrenu parikh gets a LAUNCH date

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering stories from your favorite Telly world and this time we are back with this cute clip from bts on Maitree.

The promo of the show tells us that the serial is going to be about two bestfriends who are soul-sisters and have lived the major part of their lives together as friends and nothing could break their friendship.

Maitree is someone who can do anything for Nandini and as Nandini jumps into a lake and struggles, Maitree risks her own life to save her friend. We see how Maitree’s mother is also so sure of their bond.

Now, we came across a clip close to the show and we can see that Bhaweeka Chaudhary and Shrenu Parikh are giving us total bff goals!

Check out!


Are you excited for the new show?

Is your bond with your bestfriend as strong as these two beauties?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

Namish Taneja is going to be part of the show too and will be returning to the small screen after a year. The show will reportedly go on-air from the 7th of February and people are very excited with this new show with a fresh plot!

Meanwhile, keep checking Tellychakkar for updates on the Telly world!

Also read:  Namish Taneja returns to the small screen after a year with 'Maitree'

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

Shrenu Parikh Zee TV Punar Viavh Maitree Mohit Kumar Zaan Khan Bhaweeka Chaudhary Sunshine Productions new show Sunny Side Up Ishqbaaz Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon Zee TV
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 16:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty has a perfect way to end Sasu Maa’s torture, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Exclusive! Anupamaa! Toshu steals Kinjal’s money to gain profit
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Kumkum Bhagya headed for a Valentine’s Day track?
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and...
Exclusive! Snehal Reddy roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s next?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. We have constantly been at the...
Pakistani Model and Actress Sadia Khan reacts to rumors about dating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, says, “There needs to be a limit…” 
MUMBAI :Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is currently all over the news for his soon to release film Pathaan. However the...
Recent Stories
“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi
“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi

Latest Video

Related Stories
Kumkum Bhagya headed for a Valentine’s Day track?
Kumkum Bhagya headed for a Valentine’s Day track?
Exclusive! Shubh Labh’s Tanisha Mehta roped in to play the lead opposite Namik Paul in Sandiip Sickand’s next for Zee TV. 
Exclusive! Shubh Labh’s Tanisha Mehta roped in to play the lead opposite Namik Paul in Sandiip Sickand’s next for Zee TV. 
Abhishek Kapur Visits Hometown Delhi for Celebrating New Year's Eve
Abhishek Kapur Visits Hometown Delhi for Celebrating New Year's Eve
Exclusive! Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’s Trishaan Singh Maini roped in for Sandiip Sickand’s New Show for Zee TV!
Exclusive! Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’s Trishaan Singh Maini roped in for Sandiip Sickand’s New Show for Zee TV!
Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Vijayendra Kumeria Nailed This social media trend; check out his Killer Moves
Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Vijayendra Kumeria Nailed This social media trend; check out his Killer Moves
Exclusive! Aman Maheshwari to enter Zee TV’s Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet
Exclusive! Aman Maheshwari to enter Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet