Doctors blame Ramayan and Mahabharat retelecasts for increasing number of eye injuries

MUMBAI: A while ago, popular old shows Ramayan and Mahabharat were re-run on television to entertain the audience. The people of the country got together as a family to watch the sagas on television and learn life lessons.

But now, according to the latest reports, doctors blame the re-runs of Ramayan and Mahabharat for a rise in eye injuries amidst the lockdown.

According to reports in the Times Of India, around 12 children from Hyderabad and neighbouring areas have lost their eyesight in one eye since the lockdown began. According to Dr Subhadra Jalali, director of Retina Institute at LV Prasad Eye Hospital (LVPEI), 'When Ramayana was telecast about two decades back, we saw many bow-and-arrow injuries.' The doctor added that for about 15 years, they did not see any of such injuries, but mentioned that the numbers have started to rise again. The doctor added, 'In an attempt to copy the central characters (from TV shows), kids make their own bow-and-arrow games.'

As per the report, with the re-runs of shows Ramayan and Mahabharat on TV, many young children have started playing with homemade bows and arrows created mostly out of broomsticks. When a wrongly aimed arrow hits a child, the parents are forced to rush their kids with pierced eyes to the nearest eye hospital or clinic to seek medical attention. According to the report, several hospitals in the city have reported around 25 such injuries both blunt and piercing that is caused by bow-and-arrow games in particular.

