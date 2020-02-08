Does the 'KOMO SWAG' need an UPGRADE in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

MUMBAI: While Hina Khan was quite missed as Komlika, producer of Kasautii Zindagii Kay Ekta Kapoor brought back her charm by introducing Aamna Sharif as the new Komolika.



Aamna, who rose to fame with Balaji Telefilms’ Kahiin to Hoga, made her comeback with the rebooted version of this show and is currently playing the most iconic vamp of television. Anurag and Prerna are in love, but things start getting erratic after Komolika's entry in the house. The character was initially played by Hina Khan.



While people wondered whether she will be able to nail the iconic vamp, the audience fell head over heels in love with her charm and grace, so much that people could not have enough of her! However, she had to quit the show to pursue greener pastures, thus making way for Aamna Sharif to step into her shoes. The makers introduced her character as Sonalika, and she has made her entry after Komolika gets

a plastic surgery.



We must say that Aamna's performance has been applaud worthy but then there are times when the whole reason to call Komolika iconic just goes away! Frequently zooming into the face to show viciousness rather that letting the character expressing and doing the talking, the charm somewhere dies down. Another reason we see is that Komolika was smart and the antics in which currently we see Sonalika aka Komo engaging in is not the right move. Somewhere the Komo swag does go missing!