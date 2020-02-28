Does Tik Tok star Jannat Zubair look better with Siddharth or Faizu?

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is a popular Hindi television actress and a well known celebrity in the digital space. She has won many hearts after she appeared in Colors' Phulwa. She collaborates with several Tik Tok stars such as Siddharth Nigam and Mr. Faizu. There is something irresistible about both Siddharth and Faisu that makes fans go gaga over them.

Siddharth is a popular actor and gymnast and has worked for several films and TV shows. His notable works include Dhoom 3 as Samar/Sahir and Chakravartin Shoka as Ashoka. The actor is currently seen in ‘Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga’ as Aladdin.

Mr. Faisu is an actor, model, fashion blogger, YouTuber, and Tik-Tok star. He is primarily known for his amazing Tik-Tok videos. The actor has millions of followers on Instagram. He is one of the most loved online models who rose to fame with Tik-Tok and YouTube. He is quite popular among his fans for his wind-swept hairdo.

Now, we came across two Tik Tok videos of Jannat Zubair with Siddharth and Faizal.

