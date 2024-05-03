Don 3: Kiara Advani demands a high fee for Ranveer Singh's film?

MUMBAI : The new Don is Ranveer Singh. Shah Rukh Khan, who had carried on Amitabh Bachchan's legacy, has given way to him. A few months back, the creators released the teaser for Don 3, revealing Ranveer Singh as the main character. Many franchise fans were thrilled to see Ranveer, even if some were sad that Shah Rukh Khan would not be playing Don again. Kiara Advani then boarded Don 3. The most recent information regarding Don 3 now clarifies Kiara Advani's compensation for the Farhan Akhtar movie.

The prominent news portal was notified by a source that two ladies had been shortlisted for the film Don 3. Ranveer Singh suggested Kiara Advani's name because he believes their relationship off-screen will enhance their on-screen chemistry. Additionally, according to the source, Kiara Advani is receiving the highest salary of her career for Don 3.

According to the insider, the actress is demanding about Rs 13 crore for Don 3. It is fifty percent more than what she charges for movies like Jr. NTR and War 2, which star Hrithik Roshan. It is anticipated that Kiara Advani would participate in significant action sequences in the movie as well. However, these stories have not yet been confirmed. In 2025, Don 3 is scheduled to open in theaters.

Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together. @RanveerOfficial @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @PushkarGayatri @J10Kassim @roo_cha @vishalrr @excelmovies… pic.twitter.com/4oCbQSQwbc — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) February 20, 2024

Without a doubt, Kiara Advani has advanced significantly in the movie industry. Her Bollywood career began with Fugly, then in 2016 she starred in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. After that, she made appearances in other Lust Stories. However Kabir Singh launched her on the path to enormous fame, and since then, she has only produced blockbusters like Shershaah, Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and more. Her most recent appearance was with Kartik Aaryan in Satya Prem Ki Katha. Her performance was praised by the crowds, and the film was a box-office success.

Along with her hectic schedule and consecutive film releases, Kiara Advani also tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra. Their marriage vows were nothing short of a fairytale celebration.

Credits – Bollywood Life