Don’t flood my timeline with your potty: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to #SidNaaz fans

MUMBAI: The actress recently received a lot of hate messages from Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans. It happened that Devoleena did a LIVE chat with good friend and actress Rashami Desai, in which she expressed her views on SidNaaz’s Bhula Dunga. Devoleena said that she loved Sidharth in the song, however, she found Shehnaaz a little young in front of him. Devoleena further added that it would have been great if Rashami would have been a part of the song instead.

However, this did not go down well #SidNaaz fans and they have been bashing Devoleena since then.

The actress again went live a few days back where she was seen warning #SidNaaz fans. She mentioned that don’t flood my timeline with your shit. She also asked them to stay away from her.

Take a look at this full video!