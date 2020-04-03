News

Don’t flood my timeline with your potty: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to #SidNaaz fans

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee gives it back with #Sidnaaz fans and warns them.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2020 05:58 PM

MUMBAI: The actress recently received a lot of hate messages from Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans. It happened that Devoleena did a LIVE chat with good friend and actress Rashami Desai, in which she expressed her views on SidNaaz’s Bhula Dunga. Devoleena said that she loved Sidharth in the song, however, she found Shehnaaz a little young in front of him. Devoleena further added that it would have been great if Rashami would have been a part of the song instead.

However, this did not go down well #SidNaaz fans and they have been bashing Devoleena since then.

The actress again went live a few days back where she was seen warning #SidNaaz fans. She mentioned that don’t flood my timeline with your shit. She also asked them to stay away from her.

Take a look at this full video!

Tags Devoleena Bhattacharjee SidNaaz Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Rashami Desai Bigg Boss 13 Instagram TellyChakkar

