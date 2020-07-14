Donal Bisht : I used to lie to my boss so that he would allow me to travel to Mumbai for auditions

MUMBAI : Actress Donal Bisht who was last seen as Happy Mehra in the Star Plus show 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' opens up about her share of struggles before making her way into the industry. The actress who has been a part of some great shows recently created her own micro-web series called 'Tia & Raj' by herself without any technical help. The series was picked up by a popular OTT platform pertaining to its great content.

Moving on, Donal who hails from Delhi and had no contacts from the industry had to juggle between Mumbai to Delhi in her initial days. Donal adds "So it all started when I was working in Delhi, I constantly had that urge to make it big in the entertainment industry. I used to lie to my boss so that he would allow me to travel to Mumbai. Then after a while, I started juggling between Delhi To Mumbai. I used to audition for shows her and that's how I bagged my first project, Kalash as a parallel lead" she says

The actress will be next seen in 'The Socho Project' the series highlights the loopholes in the music industry. The first schedule of the series has been completed whereas the second project was postponed due to the lockdown.