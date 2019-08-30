Donal Bisht’s b’day party was a glittery and starry affair

MUMBAI: Actor Donal Bisht who turned a year younger held her b’day party at Jhatka lounge in Mumbai. The party was attended by her Industry friends who came to celebrate and be a part of her big day. Shining bright and glittery in a beautiful Golden gown the birthday girl, Donal Bisht was the first to arrive. The party hosted by her co actor and owner of Jhatka, Alok Narula, was there to receive her.



The place was lit beautifully with mesmerizing décor and the first ones to walk in for the party was Kreetika Sharma followed by Purvi Mundada who looked ravishing in a red dress. While Mitali Nag and her husband walked in together, Vikram Singh Chauhan walked in solo.

b’day

A beautiful 2 tier cake was brought for thegirl who with all the hooting and cheering amidst her people cut the cake. The night had just started and everyone was ready to let their hair lose.Donal’s friends from her various shows, Kalash, Ek Deewana Tha, Roop and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji were there and the party continued till late and everyone was seen happy, chit chatting and in a celebratory mood. Amar Upadhaya, Yash Tonk, Aparna Dixit, Rakesh Paul, Rajiv Paul, Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Bajaj, Sumeet Samnani, Sangeeta Kapure, Akshat Raj Saluja, Jaswinder Gardner, Payal Kapoor, Ved Thappar, Deepali Pansare were seen having a gala time.

“This is the first time I have hosted a b’day party in Mumbai and I am really happy I did that. A special mention to Alok Narula who is a dear friend for organizing the party at Jhatka. I have always believed in celebrating occasions and especially when it is your birthday. So this time it is a double whammy for me, as I got to celebrate and spend time with my family in Delhi and also throw a party for my Industry and Mumbai friends”, says Donal Bisht