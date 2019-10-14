Don't HATE the people responsible for my exit in Ace of Space 2: Nikita Bhamidipati

MUMBAI: Nikita Bhamidipati, who rose to fame with MTV Ace Of Space Season 2, has been creating quite a buzz off late.



Even though she was eliminated, Nikita made a surprise visit, much to the shock of the contestants. Now, the lady has something to share with all those who are unhappy with the way her exit panned out in the show.



Nikita took to social media to share that she too was affected by this. But she requested people not to hate those responsible for the way she had to leave and that it is just a game. Hence, she requested her fans not to be so heartless.



Take a look.





What’s your take on the episode?