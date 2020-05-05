Don't miss the grand entry of Gurmeet Choudhary as Lord Ram in mythological epic Ramayana on Dangal TV

MUMBAI: Ramayana, a tale of promises and Ideologies will witness the grand entry of Gurmeet Choudhary as Lord Ram on Dangal TV today. Starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee in lead roles as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. Ramayana on Dangal is the remake of the original Ramayana from the same producers - Sagar films.

Ramayana is one of the major Sanskrit epics of ancient India. It is an Indian television mythological series depicting the story of Lord Rama based on the classic Indian literature which narrates his exile of 14 years along with Lord Sita and Lakshman.

Talking about being a part of the show and about Lord Ram’s entry, Gurmeet Choudhary said, “It is a wonderful feeling that ‘Ramayan’ has re-launched on Dangal TV. I am overwhelmed with all the love that I have been receiving for my character of Ram, till date. I am grateful to the channel for launching the show at a time when the entire country in going through a tough phase. Watching Ramayan is helping me to relive those memories.”

Ramayana went live on Dangal on 26th April. The 300 episodes series will telecast daily on Dangal TV at 7:30 pm followed by the repeat at 9:30 am the following day.

