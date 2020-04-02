As Doordarshan re-telecasts Shaktimaan and Ramayan, social media gets flooded with memes on streaming platforms

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill due to Coronavirus outbreak. Due to COVID 19, people are making sure to take precautions and stay indoors. The Coronavirus outbreak has also lead to malls and restaurants getting shut.

It has also lead to the decision of stalling shoots for films and TV shows. This decision has been taken because self-quarantine and social distancing is the only way to control the spread of deadly coronavirus. For entertainment people are looking for different shows and movies. Amid this, Doordarshan has stepped in at just to bring back old shows, giving people flashback of their 90s childhood. People who have grown up watching these shows are elated to get to relive the golden period of their childhood during the quarantine.

By just looking at the popularity of these shows, netizens are flooding the internet with lots of memes on how the popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime will get a backseat as almost everyone will switch to Doordarshan now!

During the lockdown, even the regular TV soaps have been telecasting their old episodes as the shooting has been shut for now. With not much to watch on TV other than news, Doordarshan is relecasting its iconic content. The first in queue which did its comeback from the 90s was Ramayan which was retelecasted on March 28, with daily two episodes. Shaktimaan will be aired on the channel everyday at 1pm. The excitement to catch up on Shaktiman is very high among everyone. On relecasting the old shows people are making funny memes on how the streaming platforms will survive and will face a tough competition from Doordarshan now.

Take a look.

