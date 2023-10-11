Doosri Maa actress Mohit Dagga shares how special Dhanteras is for him, check it out

Mohit Dagga

MUMBAI: Produced by Zee Studios and co-produced by Imtiaz Punjabi, the show 'Doosri Maa' will bring back the famous on-screen mother-son duo, Neha Joshi, as Yashoda and Ayudh Bhanushali as Krishna, alongside other star casts. The show premiered on September 20th, 2022, at 8:00 pm and airs every Monday to Friday on &TV.

Mohit Dagga, aka Ashok from Doosri Maa, shares, “Dhanteras is a special occasion we celebrate with tradition and reverence in our household. We begin the day by cleaning our home before embarking on a shopping excursion. After our shopping spree, we perform a Dhanteras puja, following all the customary rituals. This year, I plan to join my wife and daughter in shopping to help them acquire new clothing and accessories for the upcoming Diwali festival. We also intend to buy a gold coin and a broom as these are considered auspicious for this special day. Growing up in Gadarwara, Madhya Pradesh, I fondly remember the excitement that Dhanteras used to bring. As a child, I would accompany my mother to bustling shops where she would not leave my hand for a second, and I used to keep demanding every second balloons or toys I used to see in the shop every day (laughs). But those moments were very special. Dhanteras teaches us an important lesson of appreciating the wealth bestowed upon us by the divine. However, I firmly believe that true wealth is the state of our health. On this auspicious occasion, let us all pray for one another and our families, seeking physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. I wish everyone a joyous Dhanteras.”

