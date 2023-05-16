Double Celebrations! Parents to be Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and Gautam Rode to welcome twins

However the celebrations are about to become double as they are expecting not one but two babies i.e Twins! That's Right! The couple confirmed the news of expecting twins
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 19:23
MUMBAI:TV actors Pankhuri Awasthy and her actor husband Gautam had recently announced that they are expecting their first child. They shared a cute animated video on their social media to do the same and captioned it, “Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes !”

However the celebrations are about to become double as they are expecting not one but two babies i.e Twins! That’s Right! The couple confirmed the news of expecting twins to a news portal but initially had decided to keep it only to themselves. But when people asked them “how is the baby?” Pankhuri said that she felt like saying “Babies”. The couple is over the moon to be welcoming two little munchkins soon. 

Pankhuri said that she was shooting when she got the news and said, “I continued shooting and then had some complications, due to which, Gautam and I had to rush to the doctor. And at that time, while the doctor was examining me, he said, 'I have to congratulate you twice,' and I replied saying, 'I knew it'.”

She further added, “So, when the doctor informed me, I was extremely happy and felt blessed. Gautam, who was sitting behind me, looking at the monitor, was spellbound and had no words.”

Gautam and Pankhuri had their baby shower on 15th May and their close friends like Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shivangi Joshi and Rohit Verma, among others were part of the celebrations. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and films, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla 

