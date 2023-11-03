Double Dhamaka! Imlie meets Imlie; when Megha Chakraborty met Sumbul Touqeer Khan, was the result sweet or sour? See for yourself

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the tellyworld. We have seen the recent Holi parties where many TV celebs joined in for the fun and here, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan met the new Imlie aka Megha Chakraborty.

Also read: Naya Dhamaka! Imlie happily agrees to stay for Atharva, new enemy enters

Imlie has been entertaining the show for a long time now and has been topping TRP charts. The show began with Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer Khan as Aditya and Imlie, Fahmaan Khan as Aryan and Mayuri Deshmukh as Malini. Sumbul’s pairing with Fahmaan was loved by the fans but AryLie became an instant favorite.

Now, there is a new cast in the show with Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra and Seerat Kapoor in leads and the fans love Megha and Karan’s pair. Their chemistry is being recognized by everyone. Megha is one of the most expressive actresses and has taken up command as Imlie in the show when the show took a generational leap.

Sumbul and Fahmaan bid the show adieu and the former was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 16 while Fahmaan now stars in Dharampatnii.

Recently at a Holi party, Megha, Sumbul and Fahmaan met each other and by the looks of it, had a gala time. Megha shared a picture with the former Imlie and we think the result was not sour but very sweet!

Check out the post here:

She captioned the post as, “Had fun with @sumbul_touqeer @fahmaankhan”

The netizens have loved this meet!

What are your views on this?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Exclusive! Imlie and Katha Ankahee fame Jyoti Gauba gets candid as she talks about her experience working on two shows and more, check out

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar