Double Dhamaka! Imlie meets Imlie; when Megha Chakraborty met Sumbul Touqeer Khan, was the result sweet or sour? See for yourself

Now, there is a new cast in the show with Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra and Seerat Kapoor in leads and the fans love Megha and Karan’s pair. Their chemistry is being recognized by everyone. Megha is one of the most expressive actresses and has taken up command as Imlie.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 15:05
Imlie

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the tellyworld. We have seen the recent Holi parties where many TV celebs joined in for the fun and here, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan met the new Imlie aka Megha Chakraborty.

Also read: Naya Dhamaka! Imlie happily agrees to stay for Atharva, new enemy enters

Imlie has been entertaining the show for a long time now and has been topping TRP charts. The show began with Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer Khan as Aditya and Imlie, Fahmaan Khan as Aryan and Mayuri Deshmukh as Malini. Sumbul’s pairing with Fahmaan was loved by the fans but AryLie became an instant favorite.

Now, there is a new cast in the show with Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra and Seerat Kapoor in leads and the fans love Megha and Karan’s pair. Their chemistry is being recognized by everyone. Megha is one of the most expressive actresses and has taken up command as Imlie in the show when the show took a generational leap.

Sumbul and Fahmaan bid the show adieu and the former was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 16 while Fahmaan now stars in Dharampatnii.

Recently at a Holi party, Megha, Sumbul and Fahmaan met each other and by the looks of it, had a gala time. Megha shared a picture with the former Imlie and we think the result was not sour but very sweet!

Check out the post here:

She captioned the post as, “Had fun with @sumbul_touqeer @fahmaankhan”

The netizens have loved this meet!

What are your views on this?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Exclusive! Imlie and Katha Ankahee fame Jyoti Gauba gets candid as she talks about her experience working on two shows and more, check out

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Imlie Megha Chakraborty TV news Sumbul Touqeer Khan Fahmaan Khan TellyChakkar Atharva Karan Vohra Rathores Chini Seerat Kapoor Bigg Boss 16
Like
1
Love
3
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 15:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Super! Vivian Dsena opens up about how he deals with Trollers, check out what he has to say
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. Vivian Dsena recently took up a Q and A...
Must Watch! Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Villagers show up at Maan’s door step for THIS
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan assaults fan amidst tight security, video goes viral
MUMBAI :Captain of the Bangladeshi cricket team, Shakib Al Hasan is one of the finest cricketers from the Bangladeshi...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Akshay dislikes Ranbir's judgement; Kaya to confess her feelings
MUMBAI :Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the topposition from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Breaking! Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn quits Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Aksha
“The movie speaks about cross community marriage, and it is very much relevant at today’s time” Aksha Pardasany

Latest Video

Related Stories
VIVIAN
Super! Vivian Dsena opens up about how he deals with Trollers, check out what he has to say
Ruhi Chaturvedi
Breaking! Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn quits Kundali Bhagya
DALLJIET
Kya Baat Hai! Ever heard of a Pre-moon? Dalljiet Kaur enjoys special time before her wedding with beau Nikhil Patel, details inside
Archana Gautam
Exclusive! Archana Gautam breaks her silence during the dark phase of her life when she had attempted suicide
Riya Bhattachrje
Exclusive! Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey Actor Riya Bhattacharje roped in for Beyond Dream’s Baazi Ishq Ki for Dangal TV?
ABHIMANYU
Awesome! Fans love Abhir’s concern for his ‘Docman’ in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; hail praises over the duo’s performance