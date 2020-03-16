Dr Mashoor Gulati's “cute” banter with Archana Puran Singh leaves everyone in splits on Sony TV's India's Laughter Champion

MUMBAI : When it comes to the 'Queen of Laughter', the first and only name that comes to mind is Archana Puran Singh! Seen as a judge on Sony Entertainment Television’s comedy show India’s Laughter Champion, Archana has been an audience favorite who is not only known as a judge but is also for her vibrant and full of life laughter! 

This Sunday, drowning a sea of laughter will be the very famous and the one and only Sunil Grover as the nation’s favorite Dr. Mashoor Gulati who seems to have lost his heart within the echoes of Archana’s laughter! Arriving on the sets of the show, Dr. Gulati would visibly be charmed by Archana Puran Singh and will be seen having a fun tete-a-tete with the judge, much to the amusement of Judge Shekhar Suman and the contestants. 

Dressed in a doctor's coat and accompanied with his signature grey wig, Sunil Grover as Dr. Mashoor Gulati will take everyone down memory lane with his rib-tickling punchlines. The comedian will engage everyone by performing hilarious acts on arriving early everywhere and being the face of medical practices in India among others. Not only this, but an enamored Dr. Gulati would be seen admiring Archana Puran Singh throughout the show and make everyone laugh with their sweet banter.

Tune into India’s Laughter Champion this Sunday at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television

