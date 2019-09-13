News

Drashti Dhami and Shakti Arora team up again for 'THIS'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 06:08 PM

MUMBAI: Television actors Drashti Dhami and Shakti Arora paired up for the first time in a show titled Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and gained immense love from the masses for their crackling chemistry.

And guess what? The duo has teamed up again!

Hold your excitement guys! The actors have teamed-up to sweat it out hard at the gym.

Yes, Drashti and Shakti have been gymming hard and giving us major fitness goals.

Check out this video of the actors, which will definitely motivate you to hit the gym now!

Tags > Drashti Dhami, Shakti Arora, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey

past seven days